What a Week — That’s a Wrap for Convening Leaders 2025!

What a week at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. We’ve put together a photo gallery of some of what happened over the first three days of Convening Leaders 2025 — and a few quotes that have stuck with us. Next year, we’ll celebrate 70 years of PCMA at Convening Leaders 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Please join us there.

What was your favorite part of CL25? Don’t forget to fill out our post-event survey coming to your email today.