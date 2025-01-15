What a Week — That’s a Wrap for Convening Leaders 2025!
There was a lot to see and do here at CL25 — here are some visual reminders of what you’ve experienced over the past few days and pics of what you may have missed.
Morning yoga class got an upgrade this week when puppies were invited to join. This little one may have done more climbing than stretching.
What a week at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. We’ve put together a photo gallery of some of what happened over the first three days of Convening Leaders 2025 — and a few quotes that have stuck with us. Next year, we’ll celebrate 70 years of PCMA at Convening Leaders 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Please join us there.
What was your favorite part of CL25? Don’t forget to fill out our post-event survey coming to your email today.
CL25 attendees didn't have to be rounded up for the opening reception Sunday. (All photos by Whatever Media Group)
Participants take a ride on the Ferris wheel outside the George R. Brown Convention Center — one of the many fun activities at the opening reception.
The biggest mistake we make in marketing is believing that choice is a good thing. It’s not. It’s a tactic. Consumers don’t want more choice. They want to be more confident in the choices presented and they want fewer choices.”
The latest class of PCMA's 20 in Their Twenties were toasted during a reception at the Dirty Soda Bar.
PCMA Foundation donated $10,000 Houston's Bread of Life food pantry as part of Hospitality Helping Hands. Participants also worked in the organization's warehouse packing up food to be delivered.
Everyone had some good clean fun — and flavorful libations — at the Dirty Soda Bar.
The District was the center of the action this week, with all manner of activations, and education stages.
It's not Texas without a bucking bronco. Visit Fort Worth provided steer rides and photo opps in The District.
So much of what’s going on in the world right now is because we think it’s supposed to be easy. It’s not supposed to be easy — it’s supposed to be meaningful, it’s supposed to stretch us. It’s supposed to feel purposeful, it is not supposed to be comfortable. I do a hundred fricking uncomfortable things a week.”
PCMA Foundation celebrated its 40th birthday in style at Monday's Party With a Purpose event at The Rustic with music, food, and games.
Participants danced and sang along with the band during Party With a Purpose at The Rustic.
Did you ever think that we’d be sitting in a [meeting] room talking about anxiety, talking about ADHD — if you were raised like I was, we didn’t talk about that. You struggled, you dealt with it in your own way, and you came out of your room when you were ready to handle it.”
Morning yoga wasn't the only place to get some puppy love — several cute canines could be cuddled at the Puppy Park in The District.
At the Do Good, Feel Good activation in The District, participants could help out a handful of organizations by decorating bookmarks for Books Between Friends, assembling birthday bags for The Birthday Joy Program, create toiletry kits for veterans served by U.S. Vets Houston, and packing lunch bags for Kids’ Meals Inc.
Entertainers from Orlando performed on the Main Stage before Liz Cheney's appearance.
Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney Tuesday sat down for a conversation about leadership with CL25 emcee Holly Ransom.
DEI is not a Black and Brown issue, it’s a human issue. Because of politics, we’ve allowed it now to become this red-and-blue conversation. The reality, though, is that’s not going away. It’s going to maybe get worse. So what we have to do is, we have to look at it as: what are we doing as leaders?”
Gwen Stefani entertained the networking reception crowd Tuesday at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.
Participants enjoy the music during Stefani's concert.
Gwen Stefani performed a nearly 90-minute set during the concert, while audience members — and Stefani's dancers — moved the beat.
January 15, 2025
Become a Member
Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.