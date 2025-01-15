What a Week — That’s a Wrap for Convening Leaders 2025!

There was a lot to see and do here at CL25 — here are some visual reminders of what you’ve experienced over the past few days and pics of what you may have missed.


puppy on woman lying on floor for stretch

Morning yoga class got an upgrade this week when puppies were invited to join. This little one may have done more climbing than stretching.

What a week at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center. We’ve put together a photo gallery of some of what happened over the first three days of Convening Leaders 2025 — and a few quotes that have stuck with us. Next year, we’ll celebrate 70 years of PCMA at Convening Leaders 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Please join us there.

What was your favorite part of CL25? Don’t forget to fill out our post-event survey coming to your email today.

6 people being lassoed by cowboy

CL25 attendees didn't have to be rounded up for the opening reception Sunday. (All photos by Whatever Media Group)

3 women in cowboys hats

Participants take a ride on the Ferris wheel outside the George R. Brown Convention Center — one of the many fun activities at the opening reception.

The biggest mistake we make in marketing is believing that choice is a good thing. It’s not. It’s a tactic. Consumers don’t want more choice. They want to be more confident in the choices presented and they want fewer choices.”

Author, podcaster, and marketing professor Scott Galloway (above), who opened the CL25 Main Stage program on Sunday.
group posing

The latest class of PCMA's 20 in Their Twenties were toasted during a reception at the Dirty Soda Bar.

group posing with giant check

PCMA Foundation donated $10,000 Houston's Bread of Life food pantry as part of Hospitality Helping Hands. Participants also worked in the organization's warehouse packing up food to be delivered.

woman laughiing at bar

Everyone had some good clean fun — and flavorful libations — at the Dirty Soda Bar.

crowd in expo hall

The District was the center of the action this week, with all manner of activations, and education stages.

2 women on fake bronco

It's not Texas without a bucking bronco. Visit Fort Worth provided steer rides and photo opps in The District.

So much of what’s going on in the world right now is because we think it’s supposed to be easy. It’s not supposed to be easy — it’s supposed to be meaningful, it’s supposed to stretch us. It’s supposed to feel purposeful, it is not supposed to be comfortable. I do a hundred fricking uncomfortable things a week.”

Author Brené Brown (above with CL25 emcee Holly Ransom), during her Main Stage presentation, “Dare to Lead”
standing crowd listening to music

PCMA Foundation celebrated its 40th birthday in style at Monday's Party With a Purpose event at The Rustic with music, food, and games.

happy people singing

Participants danced and sang along with the band during Party With a Purpose at The Rustic.

Did you ever think that we’d be sitting in a [meeting] room talking about anxiety, talking about ADHD — if you were raised like I was, we didn’t talk about that. You struggled, you dealt with it in your own way, and you came out of your room when you were ready to handle it.”

Megan Miller, former hotel sales director and founder of The Intentional Living Method, speaking at the session, “Neurodivergence as a Superpower: ADHD, Anxiety & Depression in Event Management” — one of dozens of educational sessions that took place Monday.
two women each with a puppy

Morning yoga wasn't the only place to get some puppy love — several cute canines could be cuddled at the Puppy Park in The District.

two people filling gift bags and laughing

At the Do Good, Feel Good activation in The District, participants could help out a handful of organizations by decorating bookmarks for Books Between Friends, assembling birthday bags for The Birthday Joy Program, create toiletry kits for veterans served by U.S. Vets Houston, and packing lunch bags for Kids’ Meals Inc.

dancer who braided hair swings far above her head

Entertainers from Orlando performed on the Main Stage before Liz Cheney's appearance.

blond woman with glasses seated on stage

Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney Tuesday sat down for a conversation about leadership with CL25 emcee Holly Ransom.

DEI is not a Black and Brown issue, it’s a human issue. Because of politics, we’ve allowed it now to become this red-and-blue conversation. The reality, though, is that’s not going away. It’s going to maybe get worse. So what we have to do is, we have to look at it as: what are we doing as leaders?”

Al Hutchinson, Visit Baltimore, speaking during the session, “What’s Really Going On? The Impact of DEI Policy and Legislation on Travel.” It was standing-room-only at the session (above).
singer looking out over crowd from end of stage

Gwen Stefani entertained the networking reception crowd Tuesday at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros.

2 women smiling and cheering

Participants enjoy the music during Stefani's concert.

singer with dancers

Gwen Stefani performed a nearly 90-minute set during the concert, while audience members — and Stefani's dancers — moved the beat.

January 15, 2025

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA