Next year, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As it so happens, PCMA also was founded in Philadelphia — celebrating 70 years in 2026.

Author: Casey Gale

In 2026, Convening Leaders attendees will have the chance to explore the storied streets of Philadelphia, the birthplace of America and meeting spot for the First Continental Congress. Home to attractions that played key roles in the nation’s founding, Philadelphia will be a particularly apt place to celebrate the power of bringing people together next year — during the nation’s semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which took place at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Just a short distance away at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, another celebration will be underway Jan. 11-14: Convening Leaders 2026 will be held in the city where the Professional Convention Management Association was founded in 1956.

“A city of firsts, Philadelphia has always been at the forefront of innovation,” said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau. “From the Declaration of Independence, which will celebrate its 250th anniversary in 2026, to the first PCMA Convening Leaders, held in Philadelphia nearly 70 years ago, Philadelphia has consistently remained a place for inspiration, creativity, and collaboration. We look forward to welcoming back PCMA Convening Leaders next year and celebrating the vibrancy of our city. Together, we will move this industry forward and inspire the future of meetings.”

CL26 will mark the return of PCMA’s signature event to the City of Brotherly Love, where it was last held in 2006. Since then, Philadelphia has entirely refreshed its destination portfolio and is on pace to host its most citywides in two decades in 2026, bringing more than a million convention attendees to the city. While visiting, attendees will enjoy its accessibility — The Wall Street Journal recently named it the top city in the U.S. for walkability — its rich history, popular culture appeal, including the famed Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and LOVE sculpture, and its welcoming nature, as demonstrated by becoming KultureCity’s first Certified Sensory Inclusive City. There’s a lot happening in Philadelphia next year and PCMA won’t be the only game in town — the city is already gearing up to host the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the 108th PGA Championship.