Chat & Learn: What To DO if Crisis Strikes

 

Attendees test positive for COVID-19. Protesters arrive at your event. A mishap results in injuries. Now what?

Learn how to sharpen your decision making and do what’s best for your brand when confronted with unexpected threats to your reputation. Hear about communication strategies that top crisis managers deploy to deal with the unplanned and get out of the news when it occurs.

 

Brought to you by:

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:57:10
  • Date: 07/07/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: C. Risk Management
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
July 7, 2020

