News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.

Burned Out?

Working fewer hours may not be the antidote for burnout. Fast Company shares three strategies to try instead — and all three can help inform face-to-face events.

Busting the ‘Job-Hopper’ Label

Millennials and members of Generation Z aren’t looking to frequently jump ship, a new study finds. Read more about the study at HR Dive.

How to Overcome Fears That Keep You Stuck in a Bad Job

Forbes says there are three top fears that keep unhappy workers from moving on — and one of them has to do with peer pressure. Here’s how to tackle them.

Can Working Remotely Boost Your Mental Health?

A new survey finds that remote work has benefits beyond the lack of a commute: It can have a positive impact on mental and emotional well-being. Read more at Yahoo Finance.

February 20, 2020
