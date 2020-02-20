United Kingdom: Where Knowledge Comes Alive

When it comes to unearthing thought-leaders and producing some of the brightest minds in the world, the United Kingdom (UK) leads the global pack. Thanks to its astounding history and world-renowned reputation for academia and research, the country has cemented its status as an epicenter of intelligence and innovation. To plan your next event here is an opportunity to unlock the knowledge and mind power of this bright destination.

The UK is proudly home to more than 300 academic institutions—including universities, higher education and further education colleges—with four of the world’s top 10 universities and 18 of its top 100 universities, located here. With this in mind, it’s not surprising that the UK is a leading destination for Nobel Laureates; 38 percent of Nobel Prize winners who studied abroad did so here, more than any other country. For meeting planners, these stats translate to a wealth of talent, brilliant minds and ground-breaking research that all can contribute to your event. Not to mention, some of the most impressive academic venues in the world.

Start your search in one of the country’s most esteemed and famous institutions: the 800-year old University of Cambridge, ranked third in the world according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities. Gather your delegates at one of the most unique and practical venues in and around the university: the Møller Institute. This impressive venue is one of the best training and management centers in the UK (inspired by two great leaders: Sir Winston Churchill and Mærsk McKinney Møller, the famed Danish shipping magnate) and offers a choice of 21 meeting rooms.

Delight your delegates by hosting your event in one of the UK’s oldest and most revered centers of learning: the University of Oxford. Leading the world in producing new ideas, gather your guests in the inspirational event backdrop of the Saïd Business School. Here, you can host up to 1,000 delegates across two purpose-built modern buildings, which include an amphitheater, lecture theatres and three-dining rooms with exceptional views of Oxford.

“Oh! Who can ever be tired of Bath?” Jane Austen once penned. Continue your search in this UNESCO World Heritage site, located just over two hours from London and where Austen once lived and used as inspiration for several novels. Meeting spaces in Bath include the Guildhall, a stunning historic building with Georgian interiors and grand staircases, and the Bailbrook House Hotel, an 18th century mansion set upon 20 acres of gardens. The city is also home to the University of Bath, which is ranked sixth in the UK according to the Guardian University Guide 2020.

Finally, consider hosting your next event at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where 18 Nobel Prize winners have taught or studied. Located in central London, LSE offers a wide range of conference facilities, from traditional, committee-style rooms seating up to 40 to the Peacock Theatre, which can accommodate up to 1,000 delegates.

Discover why the United Kingdom offers unparalleled knowledge and expertise for your events.