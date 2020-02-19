Inaugural IBTM Asia Pacific 2020 Moved to Next Year

Reed Travel Exhibitions has announced that it has postponed the inaugural edition of IBTM Asia Pacific in Singapore to; 13-14 April 2021.

The decision has been taken following the latest advice from our partners regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), and as a result of in-depth discussions with our customers and hosted buyers from the region and globally, whose welfare is our number one priority.

Commenting on the announcement, Shane Hannam, Portfolio Director, IBTM Events, said: “This is not a decision we have taken lightly; our customers, partners and team in Singapore have worked incredibly hard on the event and while it is disappointing to postpone, it’s imperative that we prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved. We are extremely grateful for the understanding of our customers, partners and team, and for the strong support we have had since announcing this new addition to our portfolio. We also recognize that business has to continue. With this in mind, over the coming weeks, we will be creating ways of keeping our community connected to support and collaborate and to keep our world moving during this difficult period.

“We send our warm regards to all our colleagues, partners and customers and sincerely wish everyone a swift return to normal life soon. We are committed to Singapore as a host city and look forward to returning to the region very soon to meet with as many customers and partners as possible.”

Dr Edward Koh, Executive Director, Conventions, Meetings and Incentive Travel, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “We understand and support IBTM Asia Pacific’s decision to reschedule their show to 2021, and we will work closely with Reed Travel Exhibitions and our partners to provide the assistance they need during this time. IBTM is a valued partner, and their Asia Pacific show remains a key highlight in Singapore’s event calendar. We look forward to extending a warm welcome to all attendees and exhibitors in 2021.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.ibtmasiapacific.com/