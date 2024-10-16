News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Politely Get Out of a Meeting That’s Not a Good Use of Your Time
Stuck in a meeting that’s boring, irrelevant, or just a plain old terrible use of your time? No more surreptitiously sending your colleagues ‘Ughhhh this is pointless’ messages. Stylist suggests respectful ways decline invitations — including asking for the agenda of a meeting the second the invite arrives — or alternatives to participating that you can try suggesting.
The 4 Interview Red Flags Hiring Managers Say Concern Them Most
If you’re being called in for interviews but don’t get the job, it’s possible that something you’re doing is causing the interviewer to question your suitability for the position. A recent survey found that the most concerning red flags range from obvious mistakes like lying, to more subtle slip-ups that job seekers might not even be aware of. Harvard Business Review offers tips to support your interview preparation and give you a better shot at getting an offer.
Employees Voted on the Worst Workplace Jargon. Here’s the No. 1 Phrase That Annoys Your Coworkers.
Glassdoor surveyed hundreds of users on their cringiest corporate lingo — like “Let me circle back with you” — and Fast Companyreportsthe winner is…
Stressed Out? These 8 Skills Can Help Boost Mood and Reduce Anxiety
Is your to-do list overwhelming? Do the demands of family or work stress you out? Or maybe it’s politics, climate change, or global conflict that are making you feel anxious. It’s impossible to eliminate all of your stress, but NPR outlines how science shows you can learn to manage it better. One place to start: Stop the negative self-talk.