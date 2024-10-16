News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The 4 Interview Red Flags Hiring Managers Say Concern Them Most

If you’re being called in for interviews but don’t get the job, it’s possible that something you’re doing is causing the interviewer to question your suitability for the position. A recent survey found that the most concerning red flags range from obvious mistakes like lying, to more subtle slip-ups that job seekers might not even be aware of. Harvard Business Review offers tips to support your interview preparation and give you a better shot at getting an offer.