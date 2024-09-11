News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

4 Simple Steps to ‘Make Yourself Indispensable’ at Work, Says Bestselling Author: ‘It Actually Works’

The most highly valued people at your workplace probably have one thing in common: the ability to consistently come up with great, “non-obvious” ideas, says bestselling author and marketing expert Rohit Bhargava. Employers place a high value, especially in the artificial intelligence era, on “somebody who’s able to see around the corner, someone who’s not stuck doing the same things, and someone who’s able to anticipate what’s going to matter for the future,” Bhargava tells CNBC. One place to start: Put down your phone.