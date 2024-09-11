News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
5 Ways to Escape “Survival Mode” and Reduce Stress at Work
Stress at work can push our nervous systems into “survival mode,” leading to a perpetual feeling of being overwhelmed, says Big Think. Techniques for switching off survival mode can easily be woven into our daily routines — like “4×4 breathing,” visualization, and avoidance of schedule compression.
The Rise of Focus Music
Many of us were using focus music long before it had an official name or any trending playlists. Jazz and downtempo have been go-tos for tuning out distractions and centering on the task at hand. Today, reports Fast Company, more people are gravitating toward this music and its ability to boost concentration — no question that it’s going mainstream.
3 High-Income Skills to Learn for Free Without a Degree in 2024
Looking to build your income and learn a new skill this year? Forbes highlights three high-income skills — audio and video editing, digital marketing, and Google Analytics — and shares where to learn them for free.
4 Simple Steps to ‘Make Yourself Indispensable’ at Work, Says Bestselling Author: ‘It Actually Works’
The most highly valued people at your workplace probably have one thing in common: the ability to consistently come up with great, “non-obvious” ideas, says bestselling author and marketing expert Rohit Bhargava. Employers place a high value, especially in the artificial intelligence era, on “somebody who’s able to see around the corner, someone who’s not stuck doing the same things, and someone who’s able to anticipate what’s going to matter for the future,” Bhargava tells CNBC. One place to start: Put down your phone.