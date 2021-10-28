News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Busting Myths About Hybrid Working Models
Overhauling years of traditional working structures in favor of scalable, flexible models that can meet employees’ new expectations is a huge and complex task, made more difficult by common misperceptions. Here’s one: Most remote workers are, and will be, women. Digiday sets out to bust some other myths.
Employees Are Designing the Workplace of the Future
Tech company SAP has been testing different floor plans, setups, work schedules, most productive uses of space, and the ideal structure and composition of meetings at its Palo Alto, California office. TechCrunch shares what they’ve learned and how to apply some of those lessons to your office.
7 Questions to Ask Your New Boss
The most important relationship to get right when starting a new job is the one with your boss. Harvard Business Review offers seven questions to ask — including “What would you do if you were in my shoes?” — that should help you get along and work effectively with your new boss.
What’s the Right Way to Quit a Job?
If you leave your job on bad terms, then not only do you opt out of all these benefits of having someone in your corner, but you may actually make things harder on yourself. Fast Company has four things to keep in mind if you’re ready to quit but don’t want to burn bridges.