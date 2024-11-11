Can You Name Which Meeting Destination Made All These Major Updates?

Author: David McMillin

Major meetings destinations are always evolving. Some add new hotels while others launch new attractions or announce new transit options. In some cases, though, a destination doesn’t merely remodel or add a few new places — it becomes what feels like an entirely new place to discover. That’s exactly what’s happened in one U.S. convention destination that consistently appears at the top of site-selection lists.

Can you guess what city it is? Here are five hints.

Nearly 40 New Gates and More Service Options Around the World



If you’re working to grow your registration numbers, you need an airport that’s ready to welcome more passengers. And this city is doing exactly that with nearly 40 new gates and expanded service to France, Iceland, Mexico, and Turkey. It’s all part of a bold plan to accommodate more than 100 million passengers by 2027.

A Train Station Transformation



What’s the best way to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of a $54-million revitalization of a city’s iconic railroad hub? Even more revitalization — including $11 million in upgrades to make The Great Hall greater and honor its history, along with enhancements to boost an on-site hotel into the luxury category.

A Convention Center Reaching New Heights — Literally



The numbers may say it all — a new, 80,000-square-foot ballroom, a 35,000-square-foot prefunction concourse space, and a 20,000-square-foot outdoor rooftop terrace — but you still have to see it to believe it. The view from this new rooftop stretches more than 140 miles with panoramic perspectives of mountaintops and the downtown skyline.

A New, $150-Million Downtown Design



By 2025, the experience that greets attendees just a few blocks outside that convention center will feel new, too, with an overhauled 1.25-mile pedestrian mall. When the reimagining project is complete, attendees will enjoy even more opportunities to relax and enjoy the city’s 300-plus days of annual sunshine.





Doubling Down on a Commitment to Sustainability

This city is known for being green and has a convention center to prove it — featuring an urban garden that produces more than 5,000 pounds of fresh herbs and produce each year. In 2023, it became the world’s first destination to earn the Platinum certification for the Event Industry Council’s Sustainable Event Standards. And in 2024, the first carbon-positive hotel in the U.S. opened its doors here.

Where is it? Drumroll, please.… It’s time to rediscover Denver.

If you haven’t been to the Mile High City in the past few years, you’re in for a surprise. With so much to see, do, and taste — including food from more than two dozen Michelin-recognized restaurants — your attendees will love it here. Your budget will be in a good place, too, thanks to Visit Denver’s new Mile High 5 incentive program that includes up to five perks such as 20 percent off group room rates at participating hotels.

Head to visitdenver.com to learn more about hosting your next meeting with a Rocky Mountain backdrop.