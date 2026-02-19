Bridging Our Divides

Concerns about the difficulties and risks for researchers traveling to the U.S. recently contributed to the launch of EurIPS, a European addition to NeurIPS 2025, the annual conference on neural information processing systems, held in December in San Diego. But there was also an undercurrent of something else. According to one news report, the sold-out inaugural EurIPS (2,200 attendees) in Copenhagen, Denmark, attracted researchers from more than 56 countries. “In talking to people in the hallways,” EurIPS organizer Soren Hauberg said, a recurring theme was getting along: “People expressed a desire for a less hostile environment.”

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has said: “No established democracy in recent history has been as deeply polarized as the U.S.”

Many agree that this polarization has normalized treating others who disagree with us with contempt — and also has shown up in contempt for scientific progress. How are U.S.-based conferences responding?

We explore in the articles below how a summit for municipal leaders was designed to help them work through their differences with respect and civility and how another conference for pediatricians created a safe space to work through their angst. We also speak with Timothy Shriver, who has launched the “Dignity Revolution,” a movement the events industry can get behind.

