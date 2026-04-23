Beyond the Boardroom: Turning Engagement into Experience

Today’s attendees want more than a packed agenda; they want moments that inspire, connect, and last. That’s where The Palm Beaches stands apart.

With 47 miles of coastline and year-round sunshine, the destination makes time “between-the-sessions” meaningful. Think team-building on the beach, CSR activations that give back to local communities, and curated cultural experiences that immerse attendees in the spirit of South Florida. Here, downtime becomes a strategic part of the program, designed to deepen engagement and elevate the overall experience.

Planners benefit from more than just the setting. Discover The Palm Beaches works alongside clients from the earliest planning stages through execution, tapping into a deep network of local partners to customize every detail. Whether it’s arranging exclusive dining experiences, coordinating off-site excursions, or integrating wellness into the agenda, the goal is to create moments that resonate long after the meeting ends.

And there’s plenty to work with. From a walkable downtown in West Palm Beach to more than one million square feet of meeting space and over 200 hotels and resorts, the destination offers both flexibility and variety.

Recent investments across the region — from newly renovated resorts to a fast-rising culinary scene recognized by MICHELIN — only add to the momentum. And The Palm Beaches, or “Wall Street South” continues to raise the bar with major new hotel and venue developments that expand the destination’s appeal for meetings and events.

The result is a meetings destination that keeps attendees energized, connected, and fully invested.