All Under One Roof: Host Seamless, High-Impact Meetings at Mohegan Sun

At Mohegan Sun, scale and simplicity are not competing priorities — they’re the foundation of the experience. With more than 275,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and 1,600 guest rooms, planners can design and execute full-scale conventions without ever leaving the property. From large general sessions and trade shows to breakout rooms and networking events, everything flows seamlessly under one roof.

At the center of it all is the Earth Expo Center. Offering 125,000 square feet of pillar-free space, it’s ideal for exhibits, product launches, and large-scale activations that demand flexibility and impact. The ability to host every element of a meeting in one integrated environment eliminates the friction that often comes with multi-venue events, saving time while enhancing the attendee experience.

But it’s not just about space, it’s also about support. Mohegan Sun’s dedicated Meeting Service Specialists work as true partners, helping planners navigate every detail from initial concept to execution. That level of service, combined with streamlined logistics, allows planners to focus less on coordination and more on delivering meaningful, engaging experiences.

Beyond the meeting rooms, attendees have access to more than 40 restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, creating built-in opportunities for connection and networking. Guided by the Spirit of Aquai, which represents a commitment to connection, respect, and shared experience, events here are designed to bring people together in ways that resonate long after the meeting ends.