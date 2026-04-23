One Portfolio, Endless Possibilities: MGM Resorts Offers the Power of Choice at Scale

At MGM Resorts, scale and flexibility go hand in hand. With more than four million square feet of meeting space and 40,000+ guest rooms across a diverse portfolio of destinations, planners have the freedom to design events that fit their exact vision without compromise.

From the energy of Las Vegas to destinations across the U.S.—including Biloxi, Detroit, and Atlantic City—MGM Resorts offers a wide range of venues and experiences for groups of all sizes.

MGM Resorts is also renowned for its exceptional dining, ideal for both large and small groups. Across its regional properties, world-class staff bring expertise, creativity, and energy to every program, reinforcing a standard of excellence that sets the company apart.

With 13 distinctive properties on the Las Vegas Strip alone, planners can seamlessly coordinate multi-property programs under one umbrella, simplifying logistics while expanding creative possibilities.

Where else can you book a room block at MGM Grand, host a luxury reception at Bellagio, and plan an immersive team-building experience at Mandalay Bay—all within one integrated portfolio? This level of connectivity allows planners to think bigger while maintaining efficiency and cohesion across every touchpoint.

MGM Resorts’ teams operate as true partners in every detail, including cross-property coordination and billing, for seamless events. From state-of-the-art theaters and arenas to unique dining venues and immersive entertainment spaces, the options for customization are virtually limitless.

At MGM Resorts, planners don’t have to choose between scale and personalization. They get both—delivered seamlessly through one powerful, integrated portfolio designed to elevate every meeting and event experience, no matter the size, scope, or destination.