In Baton Rouge, Weave 300 Years of History Into Your Meeting

Author: David McMillin

Perched on the banks of the mighty Mississippi River, Louisiana’s capital city is brimming with historic venues, providing event organizers with a distinctive and unforgettable backdrop for business events of all kinds. Below, we’ve highlighted a few iconic landmarks that double as event spaces.

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

Transport attendees to another era at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. With its iconic stained-glass dome and interiors bathed in a warm glow, the building is breathtaking both inside and out. These halls are also home to some of Louisiana’s richest stories, providing an immersive backdrop for history-loving groups.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

A member of the Historic Hotels of America and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is one of the most recognizable buildings punctuating the city’s downtown skyline. For private events, in addition to plenty of ballroom space the hotel offers a rooftop venue overlooking the Mississippi. Plus, its prime location puts attendees within easy reach of downtown’s many restaurants and landmark attractions.





Red Stick Social

In the historic Baton Rouge Electric Company building, this newly renovated venue has an ideal blend of old and new, with bowling, live music, and plenty of food and drink available on site. Besides an array of versatile meeting spaces, Red Stick Social has a prime location in one of Baton Rouge’s most sought-after neighborhoods, Mid City, where plenty more diversions await.

Capitol Park Museum

Capitol Park Museum has that signature vibrant spirit that makes Louisiana — and, more specifically, Baton Rouge — such a captivating setting for events. This 69,000-square-foot museum is filled with exhibits and scenery emblematic of Louisiana’s diverse history and culture, not to mention plenty of ambiance for events — like an outdoor space with perfect views of Baton Rouge’s iconic capitol building.

