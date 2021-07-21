7 Change Actions Webinar: Designing Experiences that Truly Connect and Engage

Engagement opportunities at events, meetings and other experiences are often implemented near the bottom of a lengthy event checklist of logistics, programmatic content, sponsorship opportunities and more. That ignores a crucial truth: We as people are craving connection and real, meaningful engagement that inspires, motivates and validates. Join Scaling Intimacy’s Jenny Sauer-Klein in a discussion about the true meaning of engagement and ways we can thoughtfully and impactfully integrate experiences that connect and inspire. You’ll learn why designing for engagement first can boost interaction, learning, and satisfaction more than programs packed with content—especially as you bridge the gap between in-person attendees and digital participants. You’ll even participate in activities and best practices in real-time, adding to your toolkit and experiencing the power of true engagement—created to support your customers and audiences in ways tailored to meet their needs and shifting behaviors.

EIC Status: Approved

Domain G: Meeting or Event Design

Clock Hours: 1.0

