What’s Ahead for the Events Industry in 2026?

It’s a simple survey question that packs a big punch: Are you more worried or more excited about the future of the events industry? Nearly half said they are both, a somewhat similar result as last year’s survey. But nearly three times as many respondents said they are more worried — 31 percent vs. 11 percent last year — and only one out of five, compared to nearly two out of five in last year’s survey, said they were feeling mostly excited about the future.

Are you more worried or more excited about the future?

20% Excited

21% Worried

49% Both

These results are in stark contrast to the 2026 Global Meetings & Events Forecast, conducted by American Express Global Business Travel, which paints a brighter picture: 85 percent of their respondents said they are optimistic about the industry in 2026, reflecting a five-year high.

What could account for such different expectations about the short-term future of events? Our surveys were conducted over a similar time period — ours in September, and AmEx’s in July. But our survey attracted a much smaller respondent group of primarily North American–based association planners. AmEx surveyed 600-plus meeting professionals in eight different countries. One explanation could be that our concentrated group of domestic event professionals have been more negatively impacted by all the changes over the last year brought on by the current administration — from federal budget cuts to rising prices due to tariffs to DEI and climate change backlash — compared to AmEx survey participants who are more globally dispersed and therefore less affected.

Another contributor to AmEx’s global participants’ rosy outlook: Eighty-eight percent of them expect their budgets to increase in 2026, vs. only 36 percent who expect the same in our survey. In addition, AmEx’s survey takers seem to skew more toward corporate planners than association planners, as evidenced by the top type of meeting that respondents said they anticipate growing in 2026: product launches.

Both sets of respondents agree on rising costs as the top challenge they face. In second place for the AmEx survey takers is economic uncertainty, and their top tactic to manage this is to plan more virtual meetings — similar to our respondents, 28 percent of whom expect to see a growth in digital attendees in 2026, compared to 15 percent who said the same in last year’s survey.

The emotional landscape for Meetings Market Survey respondents can be characterized as “anxious resilience.” Respondents are hopeful about technology and innovation, especially AI — but worried about politics, funding, safety, and sustainability, and overburdened by workloads and being under-resourced.

Planners said:

“Being excited and anxious is my normal state LOL.”

“AI brings a lot of new opportunities but there is always a dark side with new technology. Our world is so divided politically and the recent gun violence upsurge makes people scared to attend large gatherings. We have got to get our act together as a country and have honest conversations about how to fix it — and SKIP THE POLITICS. I am so very, very tired of negative comments about the other side of the aisle.”

“We’re in the process of recreating our meeting and hope budget cuts don’t impact the number of people able to attend and experience it.”

“Costs are rising. For our organization, attendance is not back to what it used to be. So we are trying to do more, with less money more than ever before.”

“I’m concerned about what meetings will look like under a dictatorship. Will people have the freedom to spend, to travel, to learn? Will they be too afraid to travel? Will higher ed and military funding cuts be so deep no one can attend events anymore?”

“I am always excited for what the future holds. It’s the best way to live life.”

“I see a lot of opportunity to maximize events. The younger generation is more open to new ways to engage.”

“Events are always a source of excitement for me. I love watching the work come to fruition.”

“There is so much opportunity ahead but there is also uncertainty — I think the need for in-person will always remain (especially if more of our lives are moving online), so I feel confident in job security. It’s just being able to do that sustainably and with the resources I am given that I am concerned about.”

“I’m cautiously optimistic.”

“It is so hard to predict what will happen because of how the political environment is.”

“No more environmental protection. Denial of climate change. Science under attack.”

“With the current administration, things are uncertain and everyone is stressed.”

“I’m always excited for future generations to expand on the work, but the political climate gives me huge, short-term anxiety.”

“Change is exciting, but also worrying. Moving with the times is necessary, but continuing to be educated is essential.”

“With so many technological advances, we have so much to look forward to. The future of events is going to be amazing, if we can keep up with the affordability aspect.”

“What’s to be excited about?”

“If we continue to post losses each year, we will not survive. There is pressure to recreate who we are as an association, to find new streams of revenue. We anticipate a 25-percent reduction in our staff this quarter, but will still need to get the same amount of work done.”

Claim or renew your subscription to Convene.

Want deep-dive insights on events delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters.

Forward Thinkers

Convene editors cast a wide net across the business events industry to ask professionals to share their challenges and successes over the past year, how they have persevered and stayed agile during this time of geopolitical and economic change, and how they are feeling about the coming year.

So many people generously responded with their ideas, experiences, and feelings that we could fill volumes of pages. Given our space constraints in print, we’re focusing on what they’re thinking about the year ahead. (Read additional responses here.)

Not only do the responses of our group of professionals complement our Meetings Market Survey results, their combined voices also reflect a resilient events industry — one that is clear-eyed and committed to creating a brighter future.

Would you say you are more optimistic or concerned about the business events industry in 2026?

“I am definitely more optimistic. The industry is evolving into a strategic partner for organizations, not just an executional service. With growing attention to sustainability, inclusivity, and impactful experiences, I believe the business events industry will be stronger and more relevant than ever by 2026.”

Patrizia Buongiorno, Vice President, AIM Group International (Italy)

“I’m more optimistic. The industry has proven its resilience time and again. With greater integration of technology, sustainability, and inclusivity, I believe we’re entering a new era of more meaningful, impactful events … ones that not only connect people but also create lasting value.”

Sonto Mayise, Chief Convention Bureau Officer, Durban KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau (South Africa)

“Unsure. Our programs are not partisan or policy-driven, but the political environment is something our speakers and attendees are very cognizant of.”

Matthew Fox, Senior Director of Event Logistics, Client Events, Scoop News Group

“I am very optimistic about the great partnerships coming up in our industry, which will strengthen our voice and will showcase the great power of business events in transforming our world and shaping a promising future!”

Sissi Lignou, President & CEO, AFEA Congress, and President, IAPCO (Greece)

“I am concerned about the geopolitical impacts. Furthermore, as an industry, we need to take a more proactive approach to ensure that our business events are sustainable in the long term. Sustainability also presents meaningful business opportunities, and it’s up to us to set the standards.”

Silvano Schär, Chief Commercial Officer, Congrex (Switzerland)

“I remain cautiously optimistic. While we face undeniable global and geopolitical challenges, there is a strong sense of resilience and innovation within our industry. Associations, PCOs, and destinations alike are learning to do more with less — to be more creative, more sustainable, and more impact-driven. Geneva’s longstanding tradition as a center for international dialogue and collaboration will continue to play a vital role in bringing people together to address the world’s most pressing issues.”

Alain Pittet, Director, Geneva Convention Bureau (Switzerland)

“I am fundamentally optimistic and think that we can be successful if we recognize and use our opportunities for influence and if the definition of success and goals are aligned.”

Christine Hense, Director, People & Operations, INTERPLAN (Germany)

“Optimistic, with eyes wide open. The industry’s getting smarter and more strategic — even if some are slow to catch up. The next generation is raising the bar for purpose and creativity, and that’s exactly the kind of change I’m here for.”

Courtney Mesmer, CMP, DES, CED, Vice President, Events & Experience, U.S. Travel Association

“I have not spoken with anyone who is concerned about 2026. Everyone is preparing to kick off the year full of optimism — cautious optimism, because it feels like we haven’t had a break since the world went topsy-turvy five years ago, but optimistic nonetheless.”

Liz Lathan, CMP, Cofounder, Club Ichi and The Community Factory

“Optimistic because the demand for meaningful, in-person connections continues to grow and cautious because of economic pressures, rising costs, and shifting attendee expectations.”

Gregg Lapin, CMP, Director, Event Experience, American College of Healthcare Executives

“I think I’m sitting somewhere in the middle. I remain concerned about what’s happening in the U.S. in general politically, how people feel they can speak to and treat one another — a loss of simple human kindness. I’m optimistic in the fact that people can find that human kindness at our events, and that they will still have the need to connect with and learn from their peers in person and continue to register for and come to our events.”

Robin Preston, CEM, DES, Managing Director, Events, The American Institute of Architects

“I am more optimistic than concerned. I believe deeply that no other marketing channel creates the kind of transformative impact onpeople as human-to-human interaction. Being in person, being with your community, fulfilling the basic need to belong, to bond, and to create — these are things that cannot be replicated. Our world continuesto become more digital-centric, and the more technology enables us, it also separates us and thus the greater the need for gathering.“From an economic perspective, I tend to watch indicators like global shipping rates and volume development, packaging, and raw materials markets, andhow interest rates are shaping up. While there are signsof potential headwinds, I expect 2026 to look much like 2025—steady but complex. In truth, volatility and uncertainty have always been part of our industry’s landscape, and those conditions often spark creativity and resilience. I see it as my responsibility, for my peers and clients, to seek and hold on to optimism and that’s just how I roll.”

Timothy Simpson, Strategy and Design Consultant, Maritz

“I’d describe myself as cautiously optimistic. While the current climate is marked by volatility and uncertainty, it also presents a unique opportunity for reflection and reinvention. We’re being challenged to critically examine longstanding practices and redefine what “business as usual” means. That process, though difficult, is ultimately constructive. Despite the turbulence around us, our events give us the chance to shape the kind of world we want to see, one that’s intentional, inclusive, and forward-looking, and to share that vision with our communities across the globe.”

Josh Henry, Meetings Manager, SPIE

“I am optimistic. The essence of our industry—facilitating encounters that lead to understanding, collaboration, and innovation — remains vital. As sustainability, inclusivity, and cultural authenticity take center stage, destinations and organizers who embrace these values will thrive. I believe 2026 will be a year when the human spirit of meetings re-emerges even stronger — grounded in purpose, mutual respect, and the shared belief that every encounter has the power to shape a better world.”

Kayo Nomura, Managing Director, Passage Limited (Japan)

“Optimistic. There’s much creativity especially around AI and although there’s the rise of cost, I feel that we’re doing our best to absorb that rise while also persuading the host to bear the cost. However, I feel that how we use this opportunity is important for the longer future; if the industry settles for relying on AI for creativity and production, there won’t be much demand for the event industry in the 2030s. Apple or Alphabet will cover the industry. If we don’t produce additional value that is equal to the rise of cost, the host won’t be able to bear the rise and the demand for this industry would shrink. So while I’m optimistic about the industry for the time being, I’m also concerned about how we’regoing to tackle this environment in the long term.”

Takao Fujitani, Business Development Assistant, Japan Convention Services

Michelle Russell is Convene‘s Editor in Chief.

What’s Next?

This article and those listed below are part of Convene’s December 2025 issue cover and CMP Series story package.