Author: Magdalina Atanassova

🎙️ Convene Article: Budgeting for the New Normal

A recent PCMA Institute webinar offered strategies for managing expenses in the current market and budgeting for the coming year. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Series: Tahira Endean on Measuring Joy, Leading Change, and Designing Events That Connect

In this season finale, Tahira Endean — change management facilitator, author, speaker, university instructor, and curator of IMEX’s education program — shares why joy deserves a place among event KPIs. She explains how measuring joy can reveal true attendee engagement, how creative design can foster belonging, and why leading change with courage matters more than ever for event professionals preparing for 2026 and beyond.

🎙️ Convene Interview: Franziska Seehausen on Sustainable Innovation, Good Tech, and Designing Systems for Change

In this episode, designer and Comat Studio founder Franziska Seehausen shares what leadership needs to look like for 2030 and beyond. Franziska breaks down three essential traits for today’s leaders — empathy, trust, and courage — and explains how her own journey from Adidas to systems-focused studio owner shifted her view of sustainability from a technical challenge to a human and relational one. She also draws clear parallels to the events industry, showing how these leadership traits and systemic approaches can strengthen collaboration, drive innovation, and accelerate meaningful sustainability progress in business events too.

