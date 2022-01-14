Why Puerto Rico is the Perfect Compromise of Familiar and Flair

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

When business event organizers bring their meeting or event to the island paradise of Puerto Rico, attendees can look forward to deep dives in turquoise waters, warm weather regardless of when they visit, and endless (and more importantly, non-virtual) happy hours. Both organizers and attendees can expect a safe, welcoming environment apt for connecting along with high standards of health and safety. They can also expect an easy, familiar travel experience. Since Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, attendees from the U.S. can leave their passports at home and hop on one of many direct flights departing major U.S. cities like New York, Charlotte, Dallas, Atlanta, and Minneapolis, to name a few.

With lodging options that range from luxurious beachfront resorts to magical historic inns, organizers can easily find the right accommodation to suit their desired ambiance and budget. As for off-site venues and experiences, the list is also long. One of the newest is Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, a five-acre entertainment complex offering a multisensory, audiovisual, and technologically advanced experience, with everything from an urban zipline to an open-air plaza surrounded by 12 gastronomic concepts, art, entertainment and music.

The Puerto Rico Convention Center is the largest and most technologically-advanced in the Caribbean, with 600,000 square feet, 15 meeting rooms, 29 break-out rooms a hybrid production studio offering live streaming, video broadcast and interactive video editing for groups to easily engage with their digital counterparts. And since the center is managed by ASM Global, it comes with the assurance of Venue Shield, ASM’s environmental hygiene protocol, as well as GBAC STAR accreditation — the only venue in the region to earn that designation.







Beyond the Puerto Rico Convention Center District is a wide variety of meeting venues that reflect to the Island’s remarkable charm, from rum distilleries to coffee “haciendas” or plantations. They offer all the modern technology and amenities you need for a successful event, surrounded with views of stunning beaches, mountain landscapes or rainforest magic – whatever you are seeking for your next event.

Outdoor experiences will continue to be an attractive alternative and Puerto Rico has an abundance of them. Home to one of the world’s largest dry forests, the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System, hundreds of underground caves, 18 golf courses, and so much more, Puerto Rico more than delivers in this category. Here, groups can bond during unique excursions like kayaking one of the iridescent bioluminescent bays (Puerto Rico has three of the five worldwide), zip lining through an emerald-green tree canopy, or just relaxing to the sound of native coquí tree frogs.

Puerto Rico’s cultural offerings are just as impressive, from its colorful European architecture to its eclectic cuisine, noted for its flavors of Spanish, Taíno, and African origins. This, combined with the beat of the island’s captivating music and dance and bustling nightlife, creates a unique energy not found anywhere else.