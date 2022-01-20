News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Your ‘Good Work Ethic’ May Be Making It Harder for You to Get a Promotion
It’s not that working hard is a bad thing in itself; the problem is that it doesn’t distinguish you in an environment where everyone else is working hard as well. The key, according to Business Insider, is to know how to show that you’re doing an excellent job — including giving your boss frequent updates on your progress.
The Rise of the Adult Gap Year
Professionals are increasingly breaking the mold by embarking on their own long-term adventures in the form of an adult gap year, also known as a career break. This mid-career sabbatical, says Condé Nast Traveler, allows professionals the time and space to reflect on what they want for their life and how to make changes.
When People Assume You’re Not In Charge Because You’re a Woman
The issue of role incredulity — a form of gender bias where women are mistakenly assumed to be in a support role rather than a leadership role — is systemic. But Harvard Business Review outlines the steps organizational leaders, workplace allies, and women themselves can take to prevent and correct it, including setting organizational norms, being an ally, owning your mistakes, and proactively identifying your role as a woman.
Why It Can Be Harder to Get a Job for Which You’re ‘Overqualified’
The prevailing belief is this: Don’t hire overqualified workers. They’ll be bored. They’ll be dissatisfied. They’re flight risks. But isn’t this for the candidate, not the company, to decide? Fast Company explains how you can successfully step down the corporate ladder if that’s where your career goals are taking you.