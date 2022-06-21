Why Buffalo Is Just Right For Your Next Meeting

Some cities are so hectic, it’s easy for attendees to feel lost in the shuffle. Others may have nice meeting space, but so little going on that there’s nothing to fill your itinerary outside the conference hall. But Buffalo, New York, might just be the Goldilocks of meeting destinations. With its unique venues, lovely weather, iconic sights, and a food and nightlife scene that rivals cities twice its size, Buffalo has everything you need to plan an event that’s both manageable and exciting.

Lively Convention District

In the heart of downtown Buffalo is the city’s convention district, anchored by the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center (BNCC). You’ll find more than 110,000 square feet of versatile meeting space at the BNCC—as well as some of the city’s best restaurants, nightlife, entertainment options and nearly 2,000 hotel rooms within walking distance.

Revitalized Waterfront

Set along the eastern end of Lake Eerie at the head of the Niagara River, Buffalo’s waterfront has been completely transformed over the last few years. Once a dilapidated industrial area, it’s now where everyone wants to be. During the summer, attendees can head over to Canalside—just minutes from downtown—to catch an outdoor concert, meet colleagues for bite to eat or hop on a water bike to explore the river. In winter, there’s ice skating and a shoreline dotted with impressive ice sculptures.

Easily Accessible

The easier it is for your attendees to travel to your host city, the happier they’ll be when they get there. Buffalo Niagara International Airport averages more than 100 daily flights with non-stop service to 23 airports, and the airport itself is less than 15 minutes away from downtown.

Unique Off-Site Venues

A one-of-a-kind venue is guaranteed to leave an impression, and Buffalo has options you won’t find anywhere else. Start with a bang by hosting an opening event at Buffalo RiverWorks, where attendees can rock climb up the sheer walls of industrial silos, zipline from a towering grain elevator, practice their hatchet throwing, ride the Ferris wheel or just relax in the beer garden with a local craft brew. For something a little more intimate, plan a private event at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, one of the largest and most significant examples of Wright’s Prairie-style houses.

A Natural Wonder

When your meeting doubles as a chance to check-off a bucket-list sight, it’s a win-win. Just 25 minutes from downtown Buffalo sits the incomparable Niagara Falls. Arrange for a trip to the falls and book a ride for your team aboard the new fully-electric Maid of the Mist ferry to get up close to an inspiring natural wonder.

Let the friendly experts at Visit Buffalo Niagara connect you with the venues, accommodations, off-site entertainment, local and everything else you need to make sure your next event is unforgettable.