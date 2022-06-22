Omaha’s $8 Billion Makeover

Omaha is known as the headquarters of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Mutual of Omaha Insurance, and the NCAA Men’s College World Series, but with more than $8 billion in new development underway, there’s going to be a lot more to the story.

Put this midwestern gem on the radar for your meetings and conventions.

Here are some of the highlights of this mega makeover.

New hotels

The Blackstone District is home to restaurants, breweries, sweet shops, and the $75 million Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel.

The Capitol District, a $200 million development across from the downtown convention center boasts a new Marriott, town square, pubs, and restaurants.

The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection is now part of the downtown landscape.

Downtown Riverfront

The Downtown Riverfront will add excitement for convention goers. The $300 million transformational development includes a performance pavilion, sculpture garden, cascading interactive water feature, boardwalk, an urban beach, and more.

Kiewit Luminarium

In the heart of the new downtown riverfront, this $101 million center will be dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The Mercantile

The $500 million project will bring a 20-acre mixed-use development to downtown Omaha, with residential, commercial, retail, and green space.

Downtown Streetcar

There’s already buzz about the $306 million streetcar to be unveiled by 2026. It will run on a three-mile route from midtown through Omaha’s downtown convention district.

