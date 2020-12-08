Webinar: A Whistle-Stop Tour of Ireland

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

Join us for a whistle-stop tour of the Emerald Isle, where Meet in Ireland will be bringing you a flavor of Ireland from the comfort of your own home. During the webinar you will learn why Ireland is the perfect destination to host an international conference, and you will also hear about one association’s journey and experience of hosting their conference in Ireland. You can also expect to be treated to plenty of fun entertainment that showcases traditional Irish music and dance at its best.

Sponsored by:

Information

  • Duration: 00:45:42
  • Date: 12/08/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         
December 8, 2020

Related Posts