PCMA strengthening the Asia Pacific region through collaboration with Thailand

PCMA has continued to forge its relationship in the APAC region, through the establishment of a formal partnership with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) with the aim of supporting the region’s successful recovery.

Karen Bolinger, PCMA Managing Director for APAC, headed up the partnership by acknowledging TCEB and their active role in the MICE industry saying, “The partnership between PCMA and TCEB is a long-term commitment. Over the last few months TCEB has launched some fantastic interactive campaigns to get events and meeting professionals thinking about the future of our industry. We are delighted to be partnering with TCEB to engage and stimulate the recovery of the region.”

The MICE industry is one of the major branches of tourism in Thailand, contributing 177.2 billion Thai baht to the economy, and accounting for 1.2% of overall Thailand GDP in 2018.

TCEB has introduced a new convention supporting scheme “Convene Plus” to enhance the confidence of bidders and implement dynamic and easily accessible support with a redefined value proposition.

Convene Plus offers many benefits to international association event organisers. In addition, the industry is increasing the pace of association engagement and empowering confidence by dissecting bid support and grant processes. International events can benefit from dynamic and easily accessible support packages with redefined value propositions.

Priority will be given to knowledge-based events, rewarding organisers for their economic, social or environmental impact placing emphasis on a legacy driven approach.

More about TCEB Convene Plus:

• Accessible for conventions in face-to-face, hybrid, and virtual format with at least 50 international delegates

• Substantial subventions from convention bidding to organizing stage

• Additional support to reward winning bid as well as convention that supports Thailand’s three key transformation impacts: economic, social and environmental.

TCEB has also launched a MICE United campaign to provide relief measures to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and support MICE operators.

The first project of MICE United is “Virtual Meeting Space” (VMS) which will help MICE entrepreneurs run business events online and re-skill their employees via virtual platforms. The second project, called “Simple Ways to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 in Your Meetings and Events”, offers MICE venue owners and operators an incentive to upgrade their safety and health standards. The two projects are in response to the business disruptions brought about by COVID-19 and lockdown measures worldwide. Read more about what TCEB are doing for the MICE community here.

TCEB were an official partner of PCMA’s Convening Asia Pacific: Global Recovery Forum.

For more information please visit: www.businesseventsthailand.com