Webinar: Virtual is Vital: Event Strategy, Design and Engagement

 

While the attraction of in-person events remains strong, don’t underestimate the opportunity to connect your members, expand audiences and extend the conversation with quality content in a virtual event.

In this session, the presenters will discuss two case studies: rapidly converting a face-to-face meeting to a virtual event within 3.5 weeks, and the steps they are taking to use traditional face-to-face experience and event design strategy tools to plan for a hybrid event at the in-person fall conference and the contingency for a virtual-only event. Whether as a replacement for or a means to enrich a physical event, virtual conferences still can deliver powerful results.

 

6.2.20_PCMA_Virtual is Vital_Webinar Slides

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:03:19
  • Date: 06/02/2020
  • Speakers:
         
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
June 2, 2020

Related Posts