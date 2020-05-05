Webinar: Update Your Sponsorship Model: A Strategic Approach to Live & Virtual Sponsorships

 

We’ve all been asked to make the leap to virtual events with unprecedented speed, and while virtual events can augment the reach of physical events including conferences, trade shows, and annual meetings how can you monetize these events. Part one of this two-part webinar will explore the strategies for generating revenue through sponsorships, partnership and other sales opportunities through virtual events. Meg Fasy will walk you through how to develop sales inventory that can be segmented and included into a number of different packages, which can then be sold to potential sponsors.

 

