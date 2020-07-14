Webinar: Understanding “Digital First” Event Production

While many industries have struggled to go online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, esports is experiencing a massive boom as they return to their roots as a digital-first event ecosystem. Drawing on a mix of academic theory and real-world examples, Gary Gonzalez will explain how emerging technology and dramatic shifts in audience consumption habits have created a billion-dollar online industry. Attendees will walk away with an understanding of what esports are, how they engage their audiences in a digital-first ecosystem and what it means for event professionals in a changing world.

 

