Webinar: Tools to Enhance Your Speaker’s Engagement

Speakers that previously only worked in face-to-face environments have now been thrown into the digital meetings world without warning. Techniques they may have employed on the stage, can be hard to replicate through a video presentation. This session will include various tactics that can be implemented immediately to encourage presentations to evolve as everyone gets more comfortable with the online venue.

 

Information

  • Duration: 00:59:36
  • Date: 07/21/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
July 21, 2020

