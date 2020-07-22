Webinar: Help Your Speakers Present with Impact

As an increasing number of events move to virtual or hybrid options, speakers who have mainly presented to a live audience are now asked to do so virtually. The thing is, even if one is used to speaking on stage in front of a large audience, speaking online is a very different skill set. Hear from Gabrielle Dolan on how to avoid common mistakes when it comes to presenting virtually. Discover tips and methods to help your speaker make that transition and present with impact online.

  • Duration: 00:54:09
  • Date: 07/22/2020
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
July 22, 2020

