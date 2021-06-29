Webinar: The Journey to Change Starts in Scotland

Many journeys begin in Scotland, inspired by our pioneering spirit, our commitment to equality and our constant strive for better. We believe that business events are crucial in driving social transformation. No matter what challenges we face, if we face them together, we can create a better tomorrow.

Join us to discuss when we work together, we make business events a force for change.

Learner Outcomes:

Discover how Scotland turns meetings into change agents

Case studies on social & climate sustainability and the meetings industry

Embedding the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals in business events

