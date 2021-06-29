Webinar: Pronouns Are Evolving: Here’s What You Need to Know

My name is Ed and I use he/him pronouns. (Wait, what!?!?) Don’t worry. This is just a way we can do our jobs better and treat people with more respect. We’ll help you navigate your way through this new and evolving world of expanding pronouns that is more than just being ‘grammatically or politically correct’… It’s about better understanding our colleagues, peers, suppliers, clients, planners and attendees and providing them the same respectful treatment we strive to accord everyone.

Speaking of pronouns, we want to hear from YOU. Bring your questions, which can even be asked anonymously. Sarah and Ed look forward to the discussion.

EIC Status: Submitted

Domain E: Human Resources

Clock Hours: 1.0