Webinar: Realistic Steps for Building a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

As we navigate these unprecedented social, economic and political times in America, many members of the HR and Diversity & Inclusion space are getting similar questions from leaders and professionals wondering – What should we be doing? How can we become more informed and aware? How can we better support our employees, friends, and communities?

While I certainly don’t have all the answers, these are questions that I am tasked with helping leaders and employees navigate every day in my role as Director, Global Human Resources at Instana. My goal for this webinar is to create a safe space to address these questions and more. I’ll share my own experience as an African-American and HR professional, while providing you with actionable steps you can take to support your colleagues and make a lasting impact on your organization and the community at large.

 

  • Actionable tips to support the Black Community
  • Learn ways to apply these diversity and inclusion strategies to your next event
  • Apply strategies to create change within your organization
  • Duration: 01:01:48
  • Date: 06/18/2020
  • CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
