Webinar: Realistic Steps for Building a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

As we navigate these unprecedented social, economic and political times in America, many members of the HR and Diversity & Inclusion space are getting similar questions from leaders and professionals wondering – What should we be doing? How can we become more informed and aware? How can we better support our employees, friends, and communities?
While I certainly don’t have all the answers, these are questions that I am tasked with helping leaders and employees navigate every day in my role as Director, Global Human Resources at Instana. My goal for this webinar is to create a safe space to address these questions and more. I’ll share my own experience as an African-American and HR professional, while providing you with actionable steps you can take to support your colleagues and make a lasting impact on your organization and the community at large.
Learning Outcomes
- Actionable tips to support the Black Community
- Learn ways to apply these diversity and inclusion strategies to your next event
- Apply strategies to create change within your organization
Information
- Duration: 01:01:48
- Date: 06/18/2020
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Submitted
- CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
- Clock Hours: 1.0