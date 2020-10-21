Webinar: Cyber Threat Evolution: Hacking the Hacker’s Mindset

The cybercrime landscape has shifted radically. Rapid growth in remote workforces, cloud jacking, smart devices, cyber blackmail and disinformation have altered the way we must defend our data, privacy and profits. Increasingly, cybercriminals leverage crisis and news headlines to fuel and fund social engineering scams, financial fraud and geo-political influence. Hackers don’t just adapt to change; they bank on it. Has your mindset evolved?
Never lose hope or give in to fear, because effective solutions exist when you take ownership. But the answers don’t just reside in technology – they reside in people and innovation – with the executives and employees who become either your weakest link or your most flexible line of data defense. In this presentation, John Sileo will leverage lessons learned from losing his entire business to cybercrime while simultaneously facing jailtime. He will show you how to deploy a threat narrative to empower your culture of security, and how crisis and failure are untapped weapons in your anti-fraud toolkit.
Learning Outcomes:
- Understand how cybersecurity has shifted due to recent events
- Identify the 3-5 greatest risks growing out of our new reality
- Take concrete steps to minimize these vulnerabilities
Information
- Duration: 00:57:23
- Date: 10/21/2020
- Speaker:
