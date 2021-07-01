Webinar: Better Together: Everything You Need to Know Before EduCon 2021

Whether you’re joining us onsite in Phoenix or from the comfort of your home, our team is excited to share all you need to know for a successful event experience! Tonya Almond will be sharing the overall event design, walking through the EduCon 2021 journey. Stacey Shafer is eager to share all the community and network building activities available both onsite and online. Our team has left plenty of whitespace in the program to allow for connections both new and old to be made. Last but certainly not least, Alison Milgram is here to share the details of the new way of meeting to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Information Duration: 00:59:15

Date: 07/01/2021

