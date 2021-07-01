News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How ‘Soft Fascination’ Helps Restore Your Tired Brain

A lot of research has examined the different types and qualities of attention and their associations with mental health and cognitive functioning, revealing that certain types of attention may tire out your brain and contribute to stress and other problems. “Soft fascination,” on the other hand, is just stimulating enough to gently engage the brain’s attention to relax and refresh. Elemental outlines ways to use soft fascination to your advantage.