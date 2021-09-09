Vaccine Spotlight Webinar: Understand the Science

The COVID-19 vaccines have been out for months, but some are still skeptical. Misinformation surrounds us at every turn, so returning to face-to-face events with confidence can be difficult. That is why we have asked Dr. Robin Patel, the Director of the Infectious Diseases Research Laboratory, back for a PCMA webinar to talk through the science and help us understand how to move forward.

This webinar shall not be considered medical advice. In all cases, groups should consult their local medical authorities for specific details regarding their meeting or event.

