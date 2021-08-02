Vaccine Mandates Are Gaining Some Ground at Events

Ph.D., a sedimentologist, stratigrapher, and assistant professor at the University of New Orleans.

In a few months, Mahon’s home city will host the fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), which announced that it will only allow those who are vaccinated to attend in-person. AGU, which typically attracts more than 26,000 attendees to its fall meeting, is one of only a handful of associations that have opted to mandate vaccinations. Others include HIMSS, which will require proof of vaccination at its event later this month, and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which announced in late July that all players and coaches would need proof of vaccination in order to compete.

What may be holding back some organizers from requiring vaccination is a perception that such a mandate represents a legal challenge. But according to Steven A. Adelman, head of Adelman Law Group and vice president of the Event Safety Alliance, it’s pretty cut-and-dried.

“Can a conference organizer require that everyone who seeks to attend in person submit proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test? That is an unequivocal yes,” he told Convene in a June interview.

And what if an attendee protests that submitting proof of vaccination is a violation of HIPAA or their privacy rights? Then they are misinterpreting the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), he said, which “relates only to the provision of medical care and information which is being used by medical-care providers.”

However, what could affect organizers’ ability to ask attendees for proof of vaccination are rapidly changing state laws. As of press time, 16 states have now made vaccine passports — or proof of vaccination — illegal, either by executive order or state legislation.

What does that mean for organizers hosting events in those states? It depends. In Florida — where HIMSS’ 2022 annual conference will convene next March at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibits state and local governments from issuing documentation to certify vaccine status as well as private businesses from asking customers to prove their vaccination status. In other states, the scope is much more limited, only prohibiting state and local governments and agencies that receive public funding from asking for proof of vaccination.

“Which means that for a privately operated meeting or conference that does not receive state funding, they can still ask for vaccination status,” Adelman said.

If Gov. Desantis’ executive order sticks, it’s not yet clear what that means for groups with events on the books in Florida who want to require proof of vaccination, he said. For example, if this executive order were to result in depressing in-person attendance so much that the meeting becomes economically nonviable, they will have a legal argument for force majeure, he said. Adelman added: “Lawyers will wind up arguing about this because they haven’t faced this situation before.”

Jennifer N. Dienst is managing editor at Convene.

