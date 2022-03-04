Around the World, Associations Express Support for Ukraine Counterparts

According to a Feb. 28 article from Publisher’s Weekly, some organizations in the book publishing community have similarly banded together in solidarity, asking the Bologna, London, and Frankfurt book fairs to sever ties with Russian state-owned institutions. The International Publishers Association (IPA) also has expressed its support for Ukraine, emphasizing that when association members convened more than 125 years ago, it was partly in an effort to protect peace.

“We condemn this criminal Russian invasion in the strongest possible terms. The IPA was founded with the intention of supporting peace. Our first President, Georges Masson, stated at our inaugural Congress in 1896 that ‘the first International Publishers Congress … is one of many gatherings whose purpose is to multiply peaceful relations between nations, in encouraging the visible tendency of peoples to join more and more through a community of interests.’ Nothing in the intervening 125 years has changed that stance,” the IPA said in a statement.

“The IPA stands in solidarity with publishers in peril all around the world and, especially at this moment, with our member in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Publishers and Booksellers Association. We are following developments and discussing how IPA can be of most assistance to our member. In times of peace, books have a powerful uniting force. In times of conflict, books are even more important in fostering hope, supporting reconciliation, and cementing peace.”

Jennifer N. Dienst is managing editor of Convene.