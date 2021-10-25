Top 5 Things to Do in Banff & Lake Louise

There are exceptional meeting and offsite venues in Banff and Lake Louise, but there are also signature experiences that will have meeting goers talking about Banff and Lake Louise long after they’ve gone back to business as usual.

Here are just five of many activities to enjoy.

Icewalk at Johnston Canyon

Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park is carved steeply into the limestone bedrock by thousands of years of water erosion. It’s dramatic with overhanging canyon walls, waterfalls, the deep pools of Johnston Creek, and lush forest. Imagine it in winter. It’s ideal for ice walking. Take a guided tour and walk up the canyon.

Dog sledding through The Great Divide

Make like an early settler in Banff and travel via dog power. This adventure is one for the memory books. The Great Divide Tour, at 10 miles, is the longest dogsledding tour in Lake Louise. Travel along the base of giant peaks through Banff National Park’s most stunning scenery to the Kicking Horse Pass at the Continental Divide, the high point separating the east from the west. Try your hand at mushing the Alaskan huskies or just chill and let the musher control the ride and regale you with stories and history.

Eat the Castle experience at Fairmont Banff Springs

You’ll marvel at the castle with its art, history and architecture and be amazed by the cuisine during this two-and-a-half-hour culinary adventure. There’s the Rundle bar, the French Brasserie fare at the Vermillion Room, the 1888 Chop House, where you’ll sample Canadian produce, and just enough dessert to tease you, and more.

Climb Via Ferrata at Mount Norquay

Thrill-seekers can climb Banff’s only Via Ferrata (Italian for Iron Path). Lead by a guide you’ll venture up the cliffs above the ski area assisted by a fixed anchoring system of cables, ladders and a suspension bridge. Sounds intimidating, but no climbing experience is necessary. If you can climb a ladder, you can do this. Go for the exhilaration, awesome views and bragging rights.

Sleigh ride along Lake Louise

Feel like you are starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie with a horse-drawn sleigh ride along Lake Louise. Snuggle under a blanket and take in views of the Ice Falls. This is one of the best ways to experience winter in Banff National Park.

