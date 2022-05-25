There’s Never Been a More Exciting Time to Meet in Los Angeles

The Telegraph recently released their list of best cities in the world to visit, and only one U.S. destination made the cut: Los Angeles. With its year-round perfect weather, endless beaches and undeniable cultural impact, it’s easy to see why. Attendees are eager to meet in person again and choosing the right host city can instantly elevate your meeting into a can’t-miss event. Here is why there has never been a better time to meet in LA.

From Coast to City to Mountain

You could host every one of your meetings in Los Angeles and never plan the same experience twice. When you bring your event to LA, your group has the opportunity to explore the city’s boundless creativity and diversity—the sources of excitement that draw visitors year after year. In addition, by choosing LA you can also tap into its varied natural beauty. From sunset soirees on the beach to team-building hikes through the hills—coupled with picture-perfect sunny weather—meeting planners can leverage the inherent draws of the city to propel your gathering to the next-level.

Easy Access

LAX is one of the most connected airports in the world, making it easy for attendees to arrive in Los Angeles regardless of their starting point. But what about after they arrive? The constantly improving metro and light-rails make it simpler to get around the city than some make it out to be. Yes, it is a sprawling metropolis, but that’s also what makes it so exciting to explore. Whether you choose a primary venue in Downtown Los Angeles or are treating your attendees to a Hollywood affair, you can focus your itinerary on one part of the city, or visit multiple neighborhoods to expand your reach.

Venues to Suit Every Style

When the venue is a destination itself, you can be confident your attendees are ready to be engaged. Take advantage of the fanfare surrounding the recently opened Academy of Motion Pictures Museum as well as the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art™ (opening in 2023) for venues that double as attractions. The city’s iconic hotels are also guaranteed to leave an impression, from the freshly restored Fairmont Century Plaza boasting close access to Hollywood and Beverly Hills, as well as the new Conrad Los Angeles (opening this summer) located just steps from Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The sales and services team at LA Tourism are your subject matter experts and stand ready to assist. Whether you need in-person or virtual site tours, or to be connected with local insiders, they are prepared to help you plan an outstanding only-in-LA experience. Start the planning process here.