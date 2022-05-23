JUNO’s Digital Community Technology Advances Event Engagement

Human connection is at the core of great business events, and nothing drives connection like digital communities. That’s why JUNO, which creates one place for all digital engagement activities, stands on the cutting edge of options for planners.

“Digital is what’s next for communities. JUNO is one place for all digital engagement – networking, community, events, and learning,” says JUNO Founder and CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. “The world is well beyond physical limitations in connection and education. Real growth in loyalty and revenues is coming from digital engagement activities.”

Planners and investors alike are responding to that growth. Focused on generating continued innovation and success, the company has secured $10 million in Series A funding to advance its mission of serving networked communities to engage users in a physical and digital integrated world.

Imagine your team’s next annual conference including remote participants, able to stream and participate right alongside those sitting in-person. JUNO online attendees are given full access to live and on-demand sessions, exclusive content, and the ability to learn and communicate with in-person attendees. And because multiple sessions can be joined through the platform, attendees never have to worry about choosing between events; they get the option to engage with both simultaneously.

Unlike with standard in-person events, on-demand content and networking opportunities remain long after events end. The JUNO platform allows users to embrace those opportunities in multiple environments, including providing their own meeting space for video chats alongside community roundtables, discussion forums, and social feeds. And JUNO’s gamification features allow for live leaderboards, badges, Q&As, polling, and rewards for hitting engagement and sponsor-focused milestones.

For more information about planning your next hybrid meeting with JUNO, visit https://www.junolive.com/.