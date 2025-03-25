What Meeting Planners Need to Know About Tesla and Contract Clauses

The last-minute removal of Tesla from the Vancouver Auto Show raises questions about how organizations can protect themselves in the event a contracted exhibitor or speaker becomes a safety concern for event participants.

Author: Michelle Russell

Last week, Joan Eisenstodt, principal of Eisenstodt Associates LLC, shared with the PCMA Catalyst community that the Vancouver Auto Show, held March 19-23 at the Vancouver Convention Centre banned Tesla from participating in the event over concerns for the safety of workers, attendees, and exhibitors in light of protests that have taken place against Elon Musk and his company. “In searching articles, it appears that no direct threats had been issued for demonstrations against Tesla at the show,” she noted.

“I have not read and didn’t find the show’s prospectus and what it may say about canceled exhibitors. I am curious about policies and procedures for shows that decide to ban a product or display, especially at what is the last minute,” she wrote, adding that she also wondered about how to handle the case of an invited speaker who may be thought to be in danger or present a danger to others.

Joshua Grimes, attorney at Grimes Law Offices, responded to Eisenstodt’s query with the following suggestion:

“I recommend that meeting organizers include a clause in their sponsor and exhibitor contracts allowing the organizer to terminate any sponsor/exhibitor that becomes controversial or would otherwise be a detriment to the success or reputation of the event. So, in this case, because the organizers determined that Tesla would be an unwanted distraction, they would have the right to remove Tesla’s right to exhibit, without damages.

“A similar clause should be in speaker contracts, particularly for high-profile speakers. if the speaker becomes a focus of criticism or a safety problem, in a way that was not anticipated at the time the speaker was contracted, the group should have the right to cancel the speaker. In that case, the speaker should possibly receive some percentage of their speaking fee.

“These provisions may not work for all events, but planners need to consider the issues in light of recent events.”

Michelle Russell is Convene’s editor in chief.