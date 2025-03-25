Planning Your Next Meeting? Dallas Has Everything You Need

Dallas has been ranked a top 4 meetings destination in the U.S. by Cvent, and it’s easy to see why. This accessible, affordable city is also one of the most business friendly. And down time? We’ve got you covered.

America’s Most Connected City

Dallas has more daily nonstop flights and access to more nonstop cities than any of the other top 20 meetings destinations in the nation. Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW), serving 72.2 million daily customers, is No. 1 for customer service according to Airports Council International; and Dallas Love Field (DAL) is No. 4 for traveler satisfaction, according to J.D. Power.

Affordable for Meetings of Any Size

With the strong economy of the state of Texas, combined with low labor costs (27% lower than the national average), Dallas is an economical place to meet.

Accommodations Abound

The city boasts more than 35,000 hotel rooms all in; with just under a third of those located within the walkable downtown core—so your attendees can easily get from meetings at the convention center, to dinner and nightlife, to their comfy bed, in no time. Whether it’s an intimate boutique or a grand luxe hotel that suits your group best, you’ll find it here.

Downtime Delights

The good times they have in those in-between-meetings are what make the experience memorable for attendees. Whether yours are foodies on the hunt for fine dining or regional specialties; sports fans interested in catching a game; culture lovers looking for a museum to browse; or shoppers seeking cozy boutiques and luxury retailers; they’ll find all that and much more in Dallas. And don’t forget Margarita Mile for a group excursion where everyone can cut loose.