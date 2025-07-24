How Tampa Bay Is Building the Next Generation of Meetings and Events Leaders

Author: David McMillin

This won’t come as a surprise to most event organizers: There aren’t enough workers at the venues that host their events. Recent research from the American Hotel & Lodging Association indicates that 65 percent of hotels are struggling with labor-shortage challenges, and a new collaborative study from Momentus and Boldpush shows that meeting planners are increasingly concerned about staffing shortages coupled with rising labor costs. And if there aren’t enough people today, how will the industry manage to attract the new talent it will need tomorrow?

A solution to that pressing concern is emerging from what may seem like a surprising place: destination marketing organizations. While DMOs have historically handled the duties of promoting a place to visit, forward-thinking leaders are recognizing the important role they can play in promoting the value of the entire industry. To understand how DMOs can fill the talent pipeline, take a look at how Tampa Bay has embraced a new civic mission.

Putting Conventions in the Classroom

The vast majority of the under-18 demographic in the country may not be familiar with what it means to design a meeting, but that’s not the case in four high schools in Hillsborough County. Visit Tampa Bay helped add hospitality to the curriculum, and approximately 900 high-school students are now able to participate in a Travel and Tourism Certificate program that focuses on opportunities in the industry that await directly after graduation. Additionally, Visit Tampa Bay partners with nearby university networks to support nearly 1,000 students with internships, mentor programs, and educational discussions.





“Fostering robust conference and event offerings in Tampa Bay is a group effort,” Seden Doğan, assistant professor of instruction and internship coordinator, University of South Florida – School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, said. “The USF Hospitality and Tourism Management Program works with VTB [Visit Tampa Bay] and many hospitality partners to train staff and place interns for successful events. We offer classes and a certificate in event management and many of our faculty are involved in major events in the area from the Super Bowl and food festivals to conferences. Getting our youth involved is key and VTB has done a stellar job.”

Delivering Immediate On-Site Impact

As students gain a deeper understanding of the convention industry, event organizers also are gaining a much-needed boost to their teams when meeting in Tampa Bay. Many of the students involved in Visit Tampa Bay–supported programming have served as volunteers, greeters, and event staff at recent meetings in the Tampa Convention Center.

“This not only enhances the on-site experience for attendees but also allows event organizers to meet service needs in a tight labor market,” said Santiago Corrada, CEO of Visit Tampa Bay. “These students bring energy, local pride, and a fresh perspective to every interaction. And for the students, these opportunities often serve as a first step toward meaningful careers in hospitality, creating a win-win for everyone involved.”

Meeting professionals can work with Visit Tampa Bay’s destination services team to be part of the workforce development. Whether you’re interested in welcoming volunteers to assist attendees or hosting a behind-the-scenes site tour to showcase your approach to event design, you can help the organization in its efforts to bridge the talent gap.

“Together,” Corrada said, “we can build stronger events and a stronger workforce.”

Head to VisitTampaBay.com/Meetings to learn more about the unique benefits of bringing your group to the center of culture on the Gulf Coast.