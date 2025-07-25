This week we cover the 2024 Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) Conference and BookCon’s comeback and how in-person literary gatherings are reemerging as powerful community hubs.

Author: Magdalina Atanassova

Here’s what’s new on the Convene Podcast this week.

🎙️ Convene Article: Taking Library Services on the Road

At the 2024 Association of Bookmobile and Outreach Services (ABOS) Conference, library professionals showcased innovative ways they bring books, resources, and support to communities often left behind — from Alzheimer’s caregivers to incarcerated youth. But funding and recognition remain key challenges. Written and read by Michelle Russell, editor in chief at Convene.

🎙️ Convene Talk: BookCon’s Comeback and the Rise of Offline Book Communities

In this episode, the Convene team explores why the beloved book convention is making a comeback, what it says about shifting cultural habits, and how in-person literary gatherings are reemerging as powerful community hubs. Plus, ideas for how event organizers can take inspiration from this trend to better engage younger audiences.

