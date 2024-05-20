Take a Look at Columbus for Your Next Meeting

If you’re looking for a vibrant, welcoming Midwest city for an upcoming meeting or event, Ohio’s capital city should be on your radar. Columbus boasts diverse and growing cultural, culinary, and business communities, along with cutting-edge meeting facilities. But what truly sets Columbus apart is its accessibility. With its central location, more than half the U.S. population is within a one-hour flight or day’s drive, and the convenient airport is just 10 minutes from downtown. And as part of Columbus’ commitment to growth, the city has an upcoming redesign of the airport terminal planned, along with new hotels, event spaces, and other developments in the works. Get ready to experience the ever-evolving Columbus.