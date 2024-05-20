Discover Five of the Best Cities for Meetings in The Palm Beaches

The Palm Beaches area is home to 39 vibrant cities and towns that offer meeting hotels and venues of every size and ample accommodations, all against the backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty. The region is filled with world-class dining, inspiring cultural attractions and beautiful beaches. With elegant beachfront resorts and many activities for attendees to enjoy between the sessions, these five cities are best suited for your next meeting.
Boca Raton
Hold an event at The Boca Raton hotel, which offers waterfront luxury, or The Addison, a charming, historic spot. There are delicious dining options at Restaurant Row, including El Camino, and for group dining, don’t miss the Boca Center. After the meetings, attendees can enjoy Mizner Park, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination.
Delray Beach
The luxury Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa has multiple spaces for meetings large and small and is a short walk away from upscale boutiques, art galleries and exciting nightlife and restaurants on Atlantic Avenue, the pedestrian-friendly thoroughfare with quaint brick sidewalks. Attendees will enjoy the area, filled with 50 restaurants and 10 hotels. With a thriving arts scene, meeting attendees can take in an exhibit at the Arts Warehouse.
Jupiter
Mix business with pleasure in this town with laid-back tiki bars and natural beauty. The Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa has a tropical beachfront location while the Wyndham Grand Jupiter is at Harbourside Place, a downtown destination featuring restaurants, shopping, entertainment and boating. During downtime, attendees can learn about Sea Turtle conservation at the Loggerhead Marine life Center or take a guided kayak tour of the Loxahatchee River from Riverbend Park.
Palm Beach Gardens
In this golf haven, plan a meeting or event at the PGA National Resort, an oasis for golfers and spa lovers alike. You’ll find options for group meetings at The Gardens Mall and Downtown at the Gardens. Palm Beach Gardens also features the James Beard Foundation Stage, where attendees can discover new culinary delights, and enjoy racket sports at the Palm Beach Gardens Tennis & Pickleball Center.
West Palm Beach
This key city offers the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which is just three miles from the Palm Beach International Airport and close to more than 1,000 hotel rooms. Just steps from the convention center is The Hilton West Palm Beach, in the heart of downtown. Attendees can enjoy a show at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and there are many dining options, including at The Square in the downtown area.