Summer in the City: Big Meetings Meet Big Flavor in Des Moines

If your summer meeting plans could use a side of unforgettable flavor, set your sights on Des Moines, Iowa—a surprising culinary hub in the heart of the Midwest. With over 1,000 locally owned restaurants, globally inspired cuisine, and a farmers’ market ranked among the nation’s best, Des Moines proves that good taste isn’t just on the plate—it’s woven into the fabric of the city.

Start your day with local flair.

Begin the morning at the Downtown Farmers’ Market, where you’ll find 300+ vendors offering everything from fresh-cut flowers to handmade pastries. It’s more than a market—it’s a meeting perk that lets attendees savor Iowa’s best seasonal bites before heading into a productive day.

Break up your agenda with bold flavor.

When it’s time for lunch, Des Moines delivers. You can’t go wrong with local favorites like spicy banh mi, birria tacos, or award-winning barbecue, all within walking distance of downtown. Further, Des Moines’ agricultural roots make it known for putting the farm in farm-to-table. Whether you’re into tiki bars, dessert bars or cocktail lounges, the menu will surely have something that will be to your liking.

Cap off your conference with a culinary experience.

Reserve tables at one of the city’s standout restaurants helmed by James Beard-nominated chefs, or host a reception in a private dining space that showcases Iowa’s rich farm-to-table traditions. Planners don’t just get great food—they get flexibility, affordability, and access to venues ready to meet the needs of any event size. And when the final session ends, the city’s clean, walkable downtown makes it easy for guests to unwind, explore, and connect.

In Des Moines, meetings don’t just get done—they get remembered. This summer, plan for purpose—and flavor.