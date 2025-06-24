Cleveland’s Great Outdoors: A Hidden Gem for Summer Events

As the summer season approaches, savvy event planners are discovering a surprising and refreshing destination: Cleveland, Ohio. Nestled on the southern shore of Lake Erie, this vibrant city offers a dynamic blend of green space, walkable venues, and unexpected cultural gems—making it an ideal setting for summer meetings, events, and group experiences. Here are five standout reasons Cleveland should be on your radar this season:

1. Outdoor Adventures in the Metroparks

Known as the “Emerald Necklace,” Cleveland Metroparks spans more than 24,000 acres and offers countless opportunities for team building, outdoor excursions, and scenic relaxation just minutes from downtown.

2. Lakefront Views & Waterfront Vibes

Lake Erie’s shoreline provides a natural backdrop for any summer event. Whether it’s a post-conference sunset cruise, a lakeside cocktail hour or just a midday stroll, the waterfront offers a breath of fresh air for attendees.

3. An Upgraded Convention Experience

The Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland recently completed a $49 million-plus renovation, which includes new meeting rooms, an expanded ballroom, and a stunning outdoor rooftop terrace. It’s the perfect spot for open-air receptions with panoramic city views.

4. A Diverse Culinary Scene

With nearly 200 restaurants surrounding the convention center—and more than 100 ethnicities represented—Cleveland’s food scene is both global and hyperlocal, perfect for memorable group dining or tasting tours.

5. A City of Celebrated Moments

After hosting marquee events like the NCAA Women’s Final Four and WWE Summer Slam in 2024, Cleveland has proven it can deliver big experiences with ease and flair—leaving guests surprised, delighted, and ready to return.