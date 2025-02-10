PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. For class of 2025 member Sierra Davey, an event manager at MCI USA, digital and hybrid events offer the opportunity to share education, research, and new content with a wider audience.

What do you like most about your job?

Being a meeting planner gives me the opportunity to wear different hats and challenge myself in many ways. Sometimes I’m a show runner and AV tech, other times I need to be a graphic designer and DJ — I’ve even stepped in as a tour guide and janitor. The obstacles of planning unique events and executing them successfully always give me the chance to refine a wide variety of skills. As a planner, I don’t think I’m above any specific role, so I’m always happy to jump in where needed.

What role do you think digital or hybrid event formats play in the events industry?

Digital and hybrid events are a great way to reach a wider audience that may not have the resources or privileges to travel to events. So many of the events I support have a strong educational component to them, and I love utilizing virtual platforms and livestreaming sessions to share new research and content to as many people as possible.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself contributing to the progress of the hospitality industry as a whole. Our industry is changing very quickly to adapt to AI technologies, remote and in person work, and sustainability goals. I hope to be training and leading teams of project managers and planners while still supporting organizations in their event planning initiatives and program goals.